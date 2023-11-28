MLB Rumors: Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette Get Trade Calls amid Free Agency

MLB Rumors: Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette Get Trade Calls amid Free AgencyNovember 28, 2023
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
If the Toronto Blue Jays want to make any drastic changes to their roster this offseason, teams are happy to engage them in trade talks for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported teams have been calling the Blue Jays about both players.
Rosenthal was skeptical either Guerrero or Bichette will be dealt because Toronto is "under pressure to win" in 2024 and has been rumored to be in pursuit of Shohei Ohtani.

