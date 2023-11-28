MLB Trade Rumors: Cubs, Reds Among Teams Targeting Shane Bieber, Tyler Glasnow

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Two National League Central rivals are engaged in trade talks for former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber and Tyler Glasnow.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are among teams in active conversations with the Cleveland Guardians about Bieber and Tampa Bay Rays for Glasnow.

The Cubs are one of the most intriguing teams to keep an eye on this offseason. They already made a big splash by making Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in MLB history.

Even with the addition of Counsell in the dugout, the Cubs still have several holes to fill on their roster before they can think about becoming a playoff contender again. They are expected to make a serious run at Shohei Ohtani until the two-time AL MVP decides where he's going to sign.

If the Ohtani pursuit doesn't work out, the Cubs have stated they'd be interested in bringing back Cody Bellinger.

Even if they were to sign Ohtani or Bellinger, pitching is an area of need for Chicago. Justin Steele is coming off a great season and Kyle Hendricks had a solid bounce-back year, but the depth behind them is a question.

The Reds are also a team in need of pitching help as they look to build off a surprise 82-80 record in 2023. Andrew Abbott was the only starter on their roster who made at least five starts and posted a sub-4.00 ERA.

Bieber and Glasnow could be moved this offseason because of the limited payroll flexibility imposed by the owners of their current teams.

Based on their performances last season, Glasnow offers a much higher ceiling than Bieber. The 30-year-old had a 3.53 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 130 innings. Bieber finished 2023 with a 3.80 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 128 innings.

Glasnow is owed $25 million in 2024 before being eligible for free agency. Bieber is going into his final season of arbitration with a projected salary of $12.2 million.