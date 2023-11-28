Clippers' Russell Westbrook Explains Heated Exchange with Fan: 'I Won't Stand for It'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook defended his decision to have a verbal spat with a fan late in the Clips' 113-104 home loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Westbrook declined to reveal what the fan said, but he suggested that he was defending himself by standing up to the fan:

"I mean, it's unfortunate. Fans think they can say whatever they want. I'm not going to say [what was said] now because it's not appropriate, but I'm just protecting myself.

"It's just unfortunate fans think they can get away with saying anything and, personally, I won't allow it. I've [taken] a lot of people saying anything and getting away with it, but I won't stand for it."

Ben Golliver of the Washington Post tweeted video of the incident, which resulted in officials and players escorting Westbrook away from the fan:

Westbrook suggested that the fan may have made a comment about his family, saying:

"I understand fans are enjoying the game and feeling up to whatever that may be. I guess they feel they can kind of say whatever, but this is our job ... all the negative comments about family and things of that nature, I would kind of stay away from. But anything else, they can kind of say what they want."

Westbrook is no stranger to having issues with fans. The most notable example occurred during the 2019 NBA playoffs when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and facing off against the Utah Jazz.

While Westbrook was fined $25,000 for "directing profanity and threatening language to a fan," the fan received a permanent ban from the Jazz's arena for having a verbal exchange with Westbrook.

More recently, while Westbrook was with the Washington Wizards during the 2021 NBA playoff, a Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on him, and he had to held back by security.

This season has been a frustrating one for Westbrook and the Clippers, as they are 11th in the Western Conference with a 7-9 record.

Also, in the wake of the acquisition of guard James Harden from the Sixers, Westbrook has been relegated to a bench role, which is something he hasn't seemingly been comfortable with during his likely Hall of Fame career.

However, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Westbrook requested the bench role in order to help the first unit "establish some continuity."