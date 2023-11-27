Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Out with Lower Back Injury vs. James Harden, Clippers

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets will be without their star player for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nikola Jokić will miss the contest because of a lower back injury, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. The big man played in Sunday's win over the San Antonio Spurs but will not take the court in the second leg of the back-to-back.

The two-time MVP has been excellent again this season and is averaging 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from deep.

Monday's game will be the first one he has missed this season.

Jokić's durability has been important for the Nuggets because Jamal Murray has been sidelined since the Nov. 4 win over the Chicago Bulls because of a hamstring injury. Aaron Gordon will also miss Monday's game because of a heel injury.

That means the Denver team that takes the floor against the Clippers will be quite different from the one that defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals last season. Jokić, Murray and Gordon are three of the go-to options, meaning the reigning champions will have an uphill battle against the Clippers.

Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji are candidates to see more playing time in the frontcourt against Los Angeles with Jokić and Gordon sidelined.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, they are still in the early portion of their season as they navigate so many high-profile injuries. Such a spell is better in November than the playoffs in May when they are looking to defend their title.