X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Mike Elko's Texas A&M Salary, Contract Incentives, Bonuses Revealed

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Mike Elko of the Duke Blue Devils reacts in the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    Texas A&M hired former Duke head coach Mike Elko as its Jimbo Fisher replacement on Monday, and he'll be compensated quite handsomely if he can turn the Aggies into a national powerhouse.

    Alongside a $7 million base salary over the six years of his contract, he'll also receive major bonuses for making the College Football Playoff ($1 million), winning a conference title and/or reaching the CFP quarterfinals ($1.5 million), reaching the CFP semifinals ($2 million), reaching the CFP title game ($2.5 million) or winning a national championship ($3.5 million).

    Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger

    No Jimbo Fisher deal or buyout, as you'd expect. If A&amp;M fires Elko with three or more years left on his deal, they owe him 75% of remaining salary. With less than three years, they owe him 80%. It is mitigated by future income - not guaranteed. <a href="https://t.co/RNjFmmmQgT">https://t.co/RNjFmmmQgT</a>

    Additionally, hitting any of those milestones would result in another year being added to his contract.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Mike Elko's Texas A&M Salary, Contract Incentives, Bonuses Revealed
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon