Mike Elko's Texas A&M Salary, Contract Incentives, Bonuses Revealed

Texas A&M hired former Duke head coach Mike Elko as its Jimbo Fisher replacement on Monday, and he'll be compensated quite handsomely if he can turn the Aggies into a national powerhouse.

Alongside a $7 million base salary over the six years of his contract, he'll also receive major bonuses for making the College Football Playoff ($1 million), winning a conference title and/or reaching the CFP quarterfinals ($1.5 million), reaching the CFP semifinals ($2 million), reaching the CFP title game ($2.5 million) or winning a national championship ($3.5 million).

Additionally, hitting any of those milestones would result in another year being added to his contract.

