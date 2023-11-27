Mike Elko's Texas A&M Salary, Contract Incentives, Bonuses Revealed

Mike Elko's Texas A&M Salary, Contract Incentives, Bonuses RevealedNovember 27, 2023
Texas A&M hired former Duke head coach Mike Elko as its Jimbo Fisher replacement on Monday, and he'll be compensated quite handsomely if he can turn the Aggies into a national powerhouse.
Alongside a $7 million base salary over the six years of his contract, he'll also receive major bonuses for making the College Football Playoff ($1 million), winning a conference title and/or reaching the CFP quarterfinals ($1.5 million), reaching the CFP semifinals ($2 million), reaching the CFP title game ($2.5 million) or winning a national championship ($3.5 million).
Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger
No Jimbo Fisher deal or buyout, as you'd expect. If A&M fires Elko with three or more years left on his deal, they owe him 75% of remaining salary. With less than three years, they owe him 80%. It is mitigated by future income - not guaranteed. <a href="https://t.co/RNjFmmmQgT">https://t.co/RNjFmmmQgT</a>
Additionally, hitting any of those milestones would result in another year being added to his contract.
