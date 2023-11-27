X

    Report: Delaware 1st School to Pay $5M Fee to Move to FBS; WIll Join Conference USA

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2023

    STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 09: Ryan OConnor #14 of the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens interacts with Zach Marker #3 during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on September 9, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Delaware will reportedly become the first school to pay the $5 million application fee to move from the FCS to FBS and will join Conference USA in the 2025-26 season, per Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

    The application fee to move up to the top level of college football was previously $5,000.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

