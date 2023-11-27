Report: Delaware 1st School to Pay $5M Fee to Move to FBS; WIll Join Conference USA

Report: Delaware 1st School to Pay $5M Fee to Move to FBS; WIll Join Conference USANovember 27, 2023
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Delaware will reportedly become the first school to pay the $5 million application fee to move from the FCS to FBS and will join Conference USA in the 2025-26 season, per Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.
The application fee to move up to the top level of college football was previously $5,000.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.