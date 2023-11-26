Nick Saban Says Alabama Practices GW 4th-and-31 Play Every Week; Called Gravedigger

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama absolutely stunned the college football world in the Iron Bowl on Saturday night after pulling off a miracle 4th-and-goal touchdown pass from Auburn's 31-yard-line to beat the Tigers, 27-24.

The Crimson Tide went with that specific call for a very good reason.

"That is a play we actually work on but I must admit that you need a little luck," head coach Nick Saban told reporters, noting the team practices the play each Friday.

"If the play had a name, I wouldn't tell you what it was," Saban added, though Isaiah Bond—who caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe and forever etched his name in Alabama lore—was more willing to dispense with that information:

Whether Alabama (11-1) should have needed a last-minute miracle against a 6-6 Auburn team that lost to New Mexico State last week is another matter entirely.

"It's kind of a reality check," Saban told reporters. "That's what I told the team afterwards."

Another question is whether Auburn should have rushed just two players on the decisive play, a decision Hugh Freeze addressed with reporters after the game.

"You can second-guess it," he said. "You have to play with vision. We had nine guys back there. Play with vision, make a play on the ball and knock it down. He felt like he was shoved off, but he couldn't tell."

Rivalry games are a unique beast, and Alabama has had its fair share of memorable moments go against them in the Iron Bowl:

Up next for the Crimson Tide is a team far more talented than Auburn, two-time defending champion Georgia, which coming into Saturday night hadn't lost a game since Alabama beat them on Dec. 4, 2021 in the SEC Championship Game.