Jalen Milroe Earns Legend Status Among Alabama Fans with Iron Bowl Heroics vs. Auburn

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Iron Bowl never, ever, ever disappoints. Add another legendary play to the rivalry game's highlight reel.

Alabama kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive in absolutely dramatic fashion on Saturday night, as Jalen Milroe completed a 4th-and-goal touchdown pass from the 31-yard-line to Isaiah Bond with just 32 seconds remaining, lifting the Crimson Tide to a 27-24 win over Auburn.

It was only fitting that it came on the 10-year anniversary of the Kick Six.

It was the sort of zany, borderline indescribable moment that only seems to happen in college football rivalry games, and fans and pundits alike on social media were left with their collective chin on the floor after the stunning moment:

Milroe was excellent in the game, finishing 16-of-24 for 259 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and 107 rushing yards.

So yes, he was given his flowers after a "he's HIM" type of performance:

This game was... weird. Milroe was penalized more than once for throwing the ball beyond the line of scrimmage. Auburn threw for just 93 yards in the entire game and still almost pulled off the upset.

The final five minutes were ridiculous and included: An Auburn muffed punt to give Alabama the ball on the Tigers' 30-yard-line; Milroe running for 19 yards on a 3rd-and-20 to set up a 4th-and-1 conversion on a pitch play; a botched snap that cost the Crimson Tide 18 yards; Milroe getting flagged for an illegal pass on the next play to push them back to the 31; the miracle touchdown pass; an Alabama sack when Auburn got the ball back that pushed the ball back to the one-yard-line; and a Crimson Tide interception to end it as time expired.

Deep breaths, everybody. Deep breaths.