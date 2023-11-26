X

    Jalen Milroe Earns Legend Status Among Alabama Fans with Iron Bowl Heroics vs. Auburn

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 26, 2023

    AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 25: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates their 27-24 win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Iron Bowl never, ever, ever disappoints. Add another legendary play to the rivalry game's highlight reel.

    Alabama kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive in absolutely dramatic fashion on Saturday night, as Jalen Milroe completed a 4th-and-goal touchdown pass from the 31-yard-line to Isaiah Bond with just 32 seconds remaining, lifting the Crimson Tide to a 27-24 win over Auburn.

    CBS Sports

    TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE! <br><br>UNREAL! <a href="https://t.co/rX5XPRsuzV">pic.twitter.com/rX5XPRsuzV</a>

    It was only fitting that it came on the 10-year anniversary of the Kick Six.

    It was the sort of zany, borderline indescribable moment that only seems to happen in college football rivalry games, and fans and pundits alike on social media were left with their collective chin on the floor after the stunning moment:

    Jason Anderson

    Alabama holy $#*%! <br><br>Disaster and then destiny.

    Field Yates

    The Iron Bowl always delivers

    Nicole Auerbach

    The Iron Bowl is never normal.

    Wosny Lambre

    thats the most insane ending ive ever seen in my life

    Rich Eisen

    Holy Iron Bowl, Batman.

    Dana O'Neil

    That is perhaps the most insane minute of football I have ever seen.

    Kevin Clark

    That was the most insane play I have ever seen in my life that was simultaneously obviously going to happen.

    Nancy Armour

    Not sure what was more impressive, Milroe's throw or the hours of time he had.

    Milroe was excellent in the game, finishing 16-of-24 for 259 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and 107 rushing yards.

    So yes, he was given his flowers after a "he's HIM" type of performance:

    Uncle T

    Can we talk about that dime from Milroe? You wanna talk about character development

    Jalen Milroe Earns Legend Status Among Alabama Fans with Iron Bowl Heroics vs. Auburn
    Daniel Harms🏈

    Milroe is legit. He's been getting better and better all year and that throw was a MISSILE <a href="https://t.co/pCGdKnHZiT">https://t.co/pCGdKnHZiT</a>

    Bear Bryant's Burner

    The Milroe miracle!!!!

    Bryant-Denny Stadium

    WHO SAID JALEN MILROE CAN'T THROW THAT DAMN ROCK

    Teresa Walker 👑

    What a throw by Milroe! Receiver may have pushed off a tiny bit for space.

    This game was... weird. Milroe was penalized more than once for throwing the ball beyond the line of scrimmage. Auburn threw for just 93 yards in the entire game and still almost pulled off the upset.

    The final five minutes were ridiculous and included: An Auburn muffed punt to give Alabama the ball on the Tigers' 30-yard-line; Milroe running for 19 yards on a 3rd-and-20 to set up a 4th-and-1 conversion on a pitch play; a botched snap that cost the Crimson Tide 18 yards; Milroe getting flagged for an illegal pass on the next play to push them back to the 31; the miracle touchdown pass; an Alabama sack when Auburn got the ball back that pushed the ball back to the one-yard-line; and a Crimson Tide interception to end it as time expired.

    Deep breaths, everybody. Deep breaths.

    With the win, Alabama kept alive its CFP hopes with an SEC Championship Game against undefeated Georgia looming. And Auburn finished a messy 6-6 season in the messiest way possible. The Iron Bowl is gonna Iron Bowl.