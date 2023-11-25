Saints' Marshon Lattimore Placed on Injured Reserve with Ankle Injury

Saints' Marshon Lattimore Placed on Injured Reserve with Ankle InjuryNovember 25, 2023
The New Orleans Saints will be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore for the foreseeable future.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the team would be placing Lattimore on the injured reserve Saturday. The team also elevated defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the active roster in a corresponding move.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> are placing CB Marshon Lattimore on injured reserve and elevating DE Jason Pierre-Paul for Sunday's game vs. the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a>.
Lattimore was ruled out of Sunday's game Friday. He injured his ankle in the Saints Nov. 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and left that game in a cart.
The IR designation means that Lattimore is unavailable for at least four weeks, so the earliest he could return would be for the team's Dec. 21 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
The four-time Pro Bowler had 48 total tackles and an interception thus far in 2023. He notably missed 10 games in 2022 due to a lacerated kidney and broken ribs but did not get placed on injured reserve for that injury.
He joins Michael Thomas on the Saints injured reserve, as the wide receiver was placed there earlier in the week with a knee injury. New Orleans is 5-5 and currently lead the NFC South.