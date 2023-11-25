Saints' Marshon Lattimore Placed on Injured Reserve with Ankle Injury

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore for the foreseeable future.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the team would be placing Lattimore on the injured reserve Saturday. The team also elevated defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Lattimore was ruled out of Sunday's game Friday. He injured his ankle in the Saints Nov. 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and left that game in a cart.

The IR designation means that Lattimore is unavailable for at least four weeks, so the earliest he could return would be for the team's Dec. 21 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The four-time Pro Bowler had 48 total tackles and an interception thus far in 2023. He notably missed 10 games in 2022 due to a lacerated kidney and broken ribs but did not get placed on injured reserve for that injury.