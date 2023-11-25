Michigan's Sherrone Moore Dedicates Win over OSU to Jim Harbaugh: 'We Got Your Back'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan interim head coach Sherrone Moore gave a shoutout to Jim Harbaugh following the team's impressive 30-24 victory over Big Ten rival Ohio State.

"Coach Harbaugh, we got your back," Moore said after the game. "We love you. That was for you baby."

Harbaugh served the end of his three-game suspension on Saturday and he'll be available to return to the sideline for the Wolverines' matchup with Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

He was handed the suspension earlier this month as part of the ongoing allegations regarding a sign-stealing operation. Linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired and analyst Connor Stalions resigned following the scandal.

Michigan has remained undefeated under Moore, who previously served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach prior to the temporary promotion. He's repeatedly discussed his admiration for Harbaugh, including an emotional postgame interview following a win over Penn State in Week 11.

"It was built up," he said later, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "Just thinking about our players and how hard they've worked, through all this craziness and all the situations that's going on. ... For us to come to this environment and win was huge. I just think about [Harbaugh], man. Love that man with all my heart. Just such a great person, great human, great coach. Just wanted to do it for him."

Moore has helped put the Wolverines in a position to capture their third consecutive Big Ten Championship, as well as a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. The only team standing in their way is Iowa.