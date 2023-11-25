Michigan Fans Ready to Continue Revenge Tour After Beating OSU Without Jim Harbaugh

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Despite the absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh due to a three-game suspension levied by the Big Ten, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines took down the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 30-24 in the 119th edition of The Game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday.

The win marked Michigan's third consecutive victory over Ohio State after losing each of the previous eight meetings, and it also improved the Wolverines' 2023 record to 12-0 and kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Michigan clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and is just a win over Iowa next weekend away from playing in the CFP for the third straight year, whereas OSU is likely out of the CFP conversation barring a significant amount of help from other teams.

On the heels of yet another win over their greatest rival, Michigan fans took to social media to express excitement over continuing their run into the Big Ten Championship Game and possibly the CFP:

Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season by the Big Ten due to Michigan's involvement in an off-campus scouting and signal-stealing scandal.

While the University of Michigan has denied Harbaugh having any involvement in the scheme, which saw former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions and others allegedly attend games of future Michigan opponents and record their sidelines to illegally steal and decode signs, he was suspended nonetheless.

Michigan initially fought the suspension, but it ultimately accepted it once an investigation determined that a Michigan booster funded the plot and linebackers coach Chris Partridge attempted to cover up evidence, resulting in his firing, per Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has been the acting head coach during Harbaugh's absence, and he remained undefeated with another spectacular effort Saturday.

Star running back Blake Corum led the way Saturday with 22 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback J.J. McCarthy was efficient and made plays when he had to with 148 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 16-of-20 passing.

Michigan jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first half on a one-yard touchdown run by Corum and 22-yard touchdown pass from McCarthy to Roman Wilson:

Ohio State tied the score during the third quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Treveyon Henderson, but Michigan struck right back less than four minutes later with a 22-yard touchdown run by Corum, followed by a field goal during the fourth quarter:

The Buckeyes made things interesting when quarterback Kyle McCord found superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 14-yard touchdown with 8:05 left, but Michigan subsequently orchestrated a masterful drive that lasted seven minutes, forced Ohio State to use all of its timeouts and extended the lead to six with only one minute remaining.

Ohio State made a last-second bid to pull off the come-from-behind win, but Rod Moore picked off McCord with 25 seconds left to end it:

Things didn't go perfectly for the Wolverines, as spectacular guard Zak Zinter was carted off the field with a seemingly significant injury one play before Corum's go-ahead touchdown run, but momentum is now very much on Michigan's side entering the stretch run.

Harbaugh is eligible to return next week in the Big Ten Championship Game against an Iowa team that is great defensively, but is averaging only 18 points per game offensively this season.

If Michigan takes down Iowa as expected, a CFP appearance is a lock, and it isn't outside the realm of possibility that the Wolverines could be the top seed.