Rays' Randy Arozarena Named One of GQ's 2023 Men of the Year

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Following another sensational campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays, Randy Arozarena was named one of GQ's Men of the Year for 2023.

The charismatic outfielder started 2023 off in style as he helped lead Mexico on an improbable run to the World Baseball Classic semifinals and was the catalyst for the squad both at the plate and with his glove—making a number of highlight reel plays.

Arozarena was arguably the breakout player of the tournament.