Rays' Randy Arozarena Named One of GQ's 2023 Men of the Year

Rays' Randy Arozarena Named One of GQ's 2023 Men of the YearNovember 25, 2023
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Following another sensational campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays, Randy Arozarena was named one of GQ's Men of the Year for 2023.
The charismatic outfielder started 2023 off in style as he helped lead Mexico on an improbable run to the World Baseball Classic semifinals and was the catalyst for the squad both at the plate and with his glove—making a number of highlight reel plays.
Arozarena was arguably the breakout player of the tournament.
The 28-year-old then followed that up with probably the best season of his career, batting .254/.364/.425 with a career-high 23 homers and 83 RBI. He was also selected to his first All-Star game.