X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Rays' Randy Arozarena Named One of GQ's 2023 Men of the Year

    Francisco RosaNovember 25, 2023

    ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays prepares to bat in the first inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field on October 04, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Following another sensational campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays, Randy Arozarena was named one of GQ's Men of the Year for 2023.

    Cut4 @Cut4

    Randy Arozarena is one of GQ's Men of the Year 👀 <a href="https://t.co/jEFHUN7pyj">pic.twitter.com/jEFHUN7pyj</a>

    The charismatic outfielder started 2023 off in style as he helped lead Mexico on an improbable run to the World Baseball Classic semifinals and was the catalyst for the squad both at the plate and with his glove—making a number of highlight reel plays.

    Arozarena was arguably the breakout player of the tournament.

    The 28-year-old then followed that up with probably the best season of his career, batting .254/.364/.425 with a career-high 23 homers and 83 RBI. He was also selected to his first All-Star game.