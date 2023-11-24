Vikings' Justin Jefferson on Status vs. Bears amid Injury: 'I'm Not Sure. We'll See'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson did not give a definitive answer as to his availability Monday against the Chicago Bears.

"I'm not sure. We'll see," Jefferson said Friday, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "We still have more days to practice and really evaluate everything. We're going to weigh the options correctly, making sure that I'm feeling well and prepared to play a game, and if I'm feeling good I will play."

Jefferson said he has returned to running at full speed during practice, Seifert reported.

The All-Pro wide receiver has missed six consecutive games since suffering a right hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. He hauled down 36 catches for 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns in five starts prior to his injury.

Jefferson has been practicing in a limited capacity since November 8. If he does not return to the active roster by November 29, the Vikings will be forced to place him back on the injured reserve list for the rest of the season.

