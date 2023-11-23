Yankees Rumors: Cody Bellinger's Hard-Hit Rate Concerns Some with NY Amid 2023 MLB FA

John Fisher/Getty Images

As the New York Yankees explore their options for a new outfielder, Cody Bellinger appears to be near the top of that list.

And despite another excellent campaign in his first season with the Chicago Cubs, it appears that the Yankees are a bit concerned over his hard-hit rate, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Bellinger batted .307/.365/.525 with 26 homers and 97 RBI in 130 games of action.

On paper, it appears that Bellinger would be the perfect fit in the Bronx as a left-handed outfielder that'll help diversify a right-handed heavy lineup. He also has the type of playoff experience that'll help a Yankees squad that has struggled to get over the hump in recent years.

Bellinger is a former NL and NLCS MVP.

It's also understandable why the Yankees will be nervous with this type of situation following the trade for Joey Gallo in 2021. Gallo struggled mightily during his time with the team and was ultimately shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gallo never hit better than .160 during his time with the Yankees.

However, Bellinger isn't a complete strikeout artist, hitting .279 when having two strikes.