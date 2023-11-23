X

NBA

    Jaylen Brown Outplays Giannis, Lillard and Impresses NBA Fans as Celtics Beat Bucks

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 23, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 22, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jaylen Brown's 26 points led seven Boston Celtics in double-digit scoring en route to a 119-116 wire-to-wire win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening.

    Brown made 10-of-16 field goals (3-of-5 from three), and his eight assists (with only one turnover) led both teams.

    Boston jumped out to a 29-17 advantage after one and led by as many as 21, but the Bucks launched a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback down the stretch. Milwaukee had a chance to cut the deficit to as little as one with the ball down 115-111 with 20.1 seconds left but could not get a bucket.

    Boston closed with one out with free throws in the final seconds before the Bucks' Malik Beasley hit a buzzer-beating three to cement the game's score.

    Brown's exploits served as this game's top storyline right from the tip, when he opened the game with an emphatic slam dunk:

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    Jaylen Brown said WELCOME TO THE GARDEN ☘️ <a href="https://t.co/wDDjaWnUvO">pic.twitter.com/wDDjaWnUvO</a>

    He kept finding his teammates all evening, like on a couple lobs to Kristaps Porziņģis and another to Sam Hauser:

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    carpool buddies 💪 <a href="https://t.co/D4nM3qTKTB">pic.twitter.com/D4nM3qTKTB</a>

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    The JB-KP linkup is unguardable 😤 <a href="https://t.co/elsMr5T7xb">pic.twitter.com/elsMr5T7xb</a>

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    SEND US, SAM <a href="https://t.co/UKoG8D2Qjj">pic.twitter.com/UKoG8D2Qjj</a>

    Brown also provided the night's highlight with this windmill slam:

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    JB WINDMILL <a href="https://t.co/rCaSka3xzA">pic.twitter.com/rCaSka3xzA</a>

    His efforts were sorely needed after the Bucks nearly escaped Boston with a win following a fantastic fourth quarter in which they score 37 points. Milwaukee center Brook Lopez led all scorers with 28 points, Damian Lillard added 27 and Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double.

    But Brown and the C's survived.

    It was a great bounceback game for Brown, who shot just 5-of-17 (0-of-5 from three-point range) and finished minus-23 in a 121-118 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

    That matchup seems like a distant memory now after a huge victory over the surging Bucks, who had won five straight until Wednesday.

    During and after the game, fans and analysts praised Brown, who was the best player on the floor for much of the night.

    Corey B @CoreyB08

    Jaylen Brown haters tonight per usual after a great game <a href="https://t.co/VQEM9U6aU1">pic.twitter.com/VQEM9U6aU1</a>

    CelticsMuse @CelticsMuse

    Jaylen Brown tonight:<br><br>26 Points<br>8 Assists<br>10-16 FG<br>3-5 3FG<br><br>Big game. <a href="https://t.co/vZds2h62uj">pic.twitter.com/vZds2h62uj</a>

    ExplicitKev☘️ @Explicit_02

    Jaylen Brown haters extra quiet today😼<br><br>26pts on 63/60 shooting and 8 AST/1 TO<br><br>Be as loud as y'all were on the disrespect🫵 <a href="https://t.co/gRzfMxVFB0">pic.twitter.com/gRzfMxVFB0</a>

    StevenYD @Steven1Yd

    Jaylen Brown haters right now <a href="https://t.co/WACbeaqC4S">pic.twitter.com/WACbeaqC4S</a>

    CELTICS ☘️ BANNER 18 @BiggLynch

    Stay over there if you was bad mouthing jaylen brown thanks we see you <a href="https://t.co/xoUCjp8Kcq">pic.twitter.com/xoUCjp8Kcq</a>

    StevenYD @Steven1Yd

    Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis 2 man game <a href="https://t.co/UaGcMAbcrL">pic.twitter.com/UaGcMAbcrL</a>

    Sports Fanatic @Jbf76Furtado

    Are we going to talk about the fact Jaylen Brown was the best player on the floor, or just ignore the 10-16fg 3-5 from 3, 3-3ft 26pts, 8reb only 1to in 35mins.... Non Celtics fans can stfu...

    𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓮 🍀 @gabe_blessed

    Jaylen Brown actually heard the noise man he's finally back 😭🙏 <a href="https://t.co/qCoxJnOELs">pic.twitter.com/qCoxJnOELs</a>

    ☘️CelticsWRLD☘️ @CelticsWRLD17

    i'm gonna need this version of jaylen brown more often

    Green Machine @Greenmachine17_

    Jaylen Brown has been freaking awesome tonight. His best performance of the season by far

    Raging Celtics ☘️😤 @RagingCeltics

    I need the Jaylen Brown praise to be as loud as the slander was 2 nights ago

    Brown and the 12-3 Celtics, who own the NBA's best win-loss record, will now visit the Orlando Magic for an In-Season Tournament game on Friday afternoon. Boston has started the tournament 2-0.