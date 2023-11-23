Jaylen Brown Outplays Giannis, Lillard and Impresses NBA Fans as Celtics Beat Bucks

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown's 26 points led seven Boston Celtics in double-digit scoring en route to a 119-116 wire-to-wire win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening.

Brown made 10-of-16 field goals (3-of-5 from three), and his eight assists (with only one turnover) led both teams.

Boston jumped out to a 29-17 advantage after one and led by as many as 21, but the Bucks launched a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback down the stretch. Milwaukee had a chance to cut the deficit to as little as one with the ball down 115-111 with 20.1 seconds left but could not get a bucket.

Boston closed with one out with free throws in the final seconds before the Bucks' Malik Beasley hit a buzzer-beating three to cement the game's score.

Brown's exploits served as this game's top storyline right from the tip, when he opened the game with an emphatic slam dunk:

He kept finding his teammates all evening, like on a couple lobs to Kristaps Porziņģis and another to Sam Hauser:

Brown also provided the night's highlight with this windmill slam:

His efforts were sorely needed after the Bucks nearly escaped Boston with a win following a fantastic fourth quarter in which they score 37 points. Milwaukee center Brook Lopez led all scorers with 28 points, Damian Lillard added 27 and Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double.

But Brown and the C's survived.

It was a great bounceback game for Brown, who shot just 5-of-17 (0-of-5 from three-point range) and finished minus-23 in a 121-118 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

That matchup seems like a distant memory now after a huge victory over the surging Bucks, who had won five straight until Wednesday.

During and after the game, fans and analysts praised Brown, who was the best player on the floor for much of the night.