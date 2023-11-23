Davidson's Barclay Briggs Talks Declaring for 2024 NFL Draft in Hilarious Viral Post

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Barclay Briggs understands one fundamental truth to living the good life—you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take.

The backup center from FCS school Davidson declared for the 2024 NFL draft via a tongue-in-cheek announcement on social media that has since gone viral:

The post has now been viewed over 7.3 million times.

"I flew home for Thanksgiving [on Tuesday] afternoon," he told ESPN's David Hale. "When I took off, it had a couple thousand interactions. A fair number of people had retweeted it. But by the time I landed, I opened my phone and had a bunch of notifications telling me that it's crazy on Twitter. That's when I knew, this might go somewhere."

Briggs said he and his fellow offensive lineman had previously joked about how it would be funny if a "a no-name, low-level prospect made a big, elaborate draft declaration."