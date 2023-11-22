Video: 2024 NHL Winter Classic Jerseys Unveiled for Golden Knights vs. Kraken

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken are officially ready for the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park after unveiling their specialty jerseys for the matchup.

The Golden Knights and Kraken unveiled their jerseys for the outdoor tilt at the home of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Seattle's jersey is an ode to the Seattle Metropolitans, who played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association from 1915 to 1924 and also won the Stanley Cup in 1917. They feature tricolor stripes with a Kraken crest in the middle and the year 1917 on the collar.

The original Metropolitans uniforms were red, green and white with horizontal stripes. They also featured an "S" crest with "Seattle" written inside of it.

The jerseys also honor the Seattle Eskimos (1928-31), who played at the Civic Ice Arena, which is now Climate Pledge Arena—home of the Kraken—and the Portland Rosebuds, which became the first team to have names engraved on the Stanley Cup despite not winning the title in 1916.

The Golden Knights' jersey draws "inspiration from the Wild West and cowboy era of the 1910s, Vegas' Winter Classic jersey's colors reflect the time period with the vintage white base, a deeper and richer gold used in the piping, and the felt fabric in the logo."

The jersey crest draws inspiration from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point uniforms. Golden Knights owner Bill Foley attended West Point.

Additionally, there are seven stars on the collar to represent the team's seven years of existence.

The Golden Knights are the reigning Stanley Cup champions and are aiming to become the first team to repeat as title winners since the 2020 and 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning. Bruce Cassidy's squad is off to a hot start to the 2023-24 campaign, boasting a 13-4-2 record heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Dallas Stars.

After clinching a berth in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history last season, the Kraken are hoping to build upon their success in their third NHL season. However, Seattle is off to a rough 7-8-5 start and will be looking to turn things around on Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks.