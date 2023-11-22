Lionel Messi Says He Suffered Groin Injury in 2026 World Cup Qualifier Win vs. Brazil

DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi exited Argentina's 1-0 win over Brazil in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying on Tuesday due to a groin injury.

According to ESPN's Adriana Garcia, Messi said the following after being substituted in the 78th minute: "I felt discomfort in my adductor. It was my last game of the year so I have time to get well to start 2024 giving everything."

The start of the match was delayed 27 minutes due to clashes between fans and police in Rio de Janeiro, and Messi suggested the delay may have contributed to his issues, saying: "It didn't help me to cool down and go inside the locker room and then come back."

Messi, who left Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain to sign with MLS side Inter Miami over the summer, has dealt with his fair share of injuries in recent months.

He missed a couple of weeks of action in late September and early October before returning to play for Inter Miami on Oct. 7.

Inter Miami's season came to an end on Oct. 21, as the team finished second-to-last in the Western Conference, although the 36-year-old Messi made a significant impact when he played, registered a goal and two assists in six league matches, and 11 goals in 14 matches across all competitions.

Messi returned to action last week, playing the entire match and scoring both goals in Argentina's 2-0 win over Peru in World Cup qualifying.

After leading Argentina to a World Cup win in 2022, Messi has Argentina off to a hot start in 2026 World Cup qualifying, as they top CONMEBOL with 15 points in six matches.

Tuesday's win over Brazil marked the first time Brazil had ever lost a World Cup qualifier at home.