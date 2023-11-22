MLB Rumors: Paul DeJong, White Sox Agree to 1-Year Contract After Giants Stint

Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

After splitting the 2023 season between three different teams, veteran shortstop Paul DeJong has found a new home.

According to ESPN, DeJong agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The deal is pending a physical and is expected to be completed by next week.

DeJong will replace Chicago's longtime shortstop Tim Anderson, who declined a $14 million option for the 2024 season to become a free agent after being with the White Sox since 2016.

The move represents a bit of a homecoming for DeJong, who grew up in Antioch, Illinois and attended Illinois State. The 30-year-old made his MLB debut in 2017 and spent the first six-plus seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays this past August. He was released by the team that same month and signed with the San Francisco Giants for the remainder of the 2023 season.

DeJong hit a combined hit .226 with 14 homers and 37 RBI this year. He has a career average of .229 with 116 homers and 344 RBI. His best season came in 2019 when he hit .233 with 30 homers and 78 RBI and was selected to his lone All-Star Game.