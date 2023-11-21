Marvin Harrison Jr. Not 'Certain' He's Played Last OSU Home Game: 'Could Have Been'

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It has been widely assumed that Marvin Harrison Jr. will be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL draft, but the Ohio State wide receiver apparently hasn't even made up his mind about whether he will be available in that draft.

"Not for certain, but it could have been the last time," Harrison said when asked if Saturday's win over Minnesota was his last home game for the Buckeyes, per Bryan Fischer of Fox Sports.

There is something to be said about the timing of the question and comments.

Ohio State is in the middle of the College Football Playoff race with a massive game against archrival Michigan on deck. Harrison is surely focused on helping the Buckeyes in their race for a Big Ten championship and national title and isn't going to create headlines or distractions by saying he is headed to the NFL after this season.

But he certainly looked like someone who was catching one last glimpse of the playing field at Ohio Stadium after Saturday's game:

Harrison will almost assuredly follow his father's Hall of Fame footsteps and go to the NFL after this season. He may even sit out the Buckeyes' bowl game if they fall short of the CFP and are no longer competing for a national championship.

And he will be one of the first players chosen on draft day. Perhaps even the first.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected Harrison as the No. 1 overall pick in a mock draft earlier this month. Whether the game-changing wide receiver is taken with that top selection will likely depend on which team is drafting since USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye are also candidates.

Yet if a team that doesn't need a quarterback is choosing first, such as the Arizona Cardinals or even Chicago Bears, Harrison may be the top choice.

For now, the wide receiver is surely focused on the upcoming showdown with the Wolverines. Ohio State is looking for some revenge after dropping the last two matchups in the rivalry, and Michigan's ongoing sign-stealing scandal only adds another layer of drama to the highly anticipated showdown.