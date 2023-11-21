Undertaker on Sting Dream Match; Gunther Defends Reigns' Schedule; Giulia-WWE Rumors

Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Undertaker Predicts How Match vs. Sting Would Have Gone

There is perhaps no bigger dream match in pro wrestling history that never came to fruition than a clash between two legends in The Undertaker and Sting.

Speaking last week to Bill Apter on SportsKeeda WrestleBinge, The Undertaker was asked about a match against Sting and how it would have played out had it ever happened:

"I'd have killed him," The Undertaker said. "Oh man, come on. He'd have got a Tombstone, brother. He's going out, I'd have planted him."

The Undertaker gave his analysis with a smirk, which suggests it was all in good fun, but his thoughts may not be too far off from what would have actually happened.

Ever since debuting with WWE in 1990, The Undertaker has been loyal to the company, so The Undertaker vs. Sting likely only could have happened in WWE and not another promotion such as WCW, TNA or AEW.

Once WCW stars began joining WWE in 2001 after WWE purchased WCW, Vince McMahon seemingly had a penchant for booking his wrestlers to beat those who came from WCW.

Even more recently, when Sting finally made his WWE in-ring debut in 2015, he was defeated by Triple H at WrestleMania 31.

It seemed like Sting vs. Taker would finally become a reality, but Sting suffered a neck injury later that year and never wrestled again for WWE.

The 64-year-old WWE Hall of Famer resurrected his wrestling career in 2021 with AEW, and he has gone on to compete in several entertaining tag team matches since then.

Sting announced in October that he will retire from in-ring competition next year, and The Undertaker had a nice message for him:

"Sting, congratulations man on just a spectacular career. Just one true icon of our industry. He's done everything. Like I said, just the longevity of that character, it's well done. Congratulations, I hope retirement is everything that you want it to be, and you deserve everything that you have and all the accolades."

Sting's last match is slated for Revolution, which will likely take place in either late February or early March.

It promises to be a huge celebration of one of the most iconic careers in pro wrestling history, and it will sadly mark the end of an era, as Sting will follow The Undertaker into retirement.

Gunther Praises Reigns, Defends Part-Time Schedule

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns is criticized at times by outsiders due to his light in-ring schedule, but intercontinental champion Gunther believes The Tribal Chief has earned it.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Gunther spoke about both Reigns and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, and he suggested it isn't necessary for Reigns to defend his title more than a handful of times over the course of a year:

"Roman is in a completely different category. He's been champion for so long. Obviously, he's not defending the title that often, but at this stage of the title run, he doesn't need to. It should only happen a few times of the year, very special occasions. I'm in a completely different story establishing myself. That's something the other two don't need to do, and I'm working to enhance the legacy of the Intercontinental Championship."

With Reigns not on the Survivor Series card, it is possible he has already worked his final match of 2023.

If that is the case, he will have competed in just five televised singles matches this year and seven televised matches overall in 2023.

Since beating Cody Rhodes to retain the WWE universal title at WrestleMania 39, Reigns' only televised title defenses were against Jey Uso at SummerSlam and LA Knight at Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, Rollins has defended the World Heavyweight Championship with regularity since becoming the first champion in May, and Gunther has had tons of title defenses during his record reign of over 500 days as IC champ.

Reigns' run as world champion has now lasted over 1,100 days, and the only Superstars with longer world title reigns in WWE history are Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund and Hulk Hogan.

Although not everyone appreciates the lack of title defenses, the lengthy reign makes the undisputed WWE universal title feel special, and it also makes every Reigns title defense a must-see attraction.

WWE Reportedly Making Major Push to Sign Giulia

WWE is reportedly going all out in an effort to add another top star to its already stacked women's division.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), WWE has made Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrestler Giulia a contract offer.

Meltzer noted that if WWE's offer is an NXT deal, then Stardom and NJPW could match it, but if it is for the main roster, Giulia can make significantly more with WWE.

However, regardless of the offer, it is unclear if or when Giulia will make the jump to WWE, as she has verbally committed to working for Stardom in 2024, per Meltzer.

Fightful Select (h/t Ortman) added that a source said Giulia is viewed as a "priority acquisition" within WWE.

Giulia is widely regarded as one of the top female wrestlers in Japan despite the fact that she has only been wrestling since 2017.

During stints with Stardom, NJPW, Ice Ribbon and other promotions, Giulia is the reigning NJPW Strong women's champion, a one-time Wonder of Stardom champion and a one-time World of Stardom champion.

While it perhaps wasn't always the case, WWE may be becoming a preferred destination for Japanese female wrestlers based on how they have been booked as of late.

WWE managed to re-sign Iyo Sky, and she went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, and is now the reigning WWE women's champion.

Kairi Sane returned to WWE this month and aligned herself with Sky, and Asuka has since joined Damage CTRL as well, putting all of WWE's top women's Japanese wrestlers in the same stable.

Given the success they are joining, Giulia could potentially see a huge opportunity for herself in WWE as well.