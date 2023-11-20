Max Scherzer Recruits Shohei Ohtani to Rangers: 'Money's Great, But Winning's Better'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are reigning World Series champions, which is quite the sales pitch to any free agent.

Including Shohei Ohtani.

"Money's great, but winning's better," Max Scherzer said during an appearance on Foul Territory TV when asked to make a pitch on the Rangers' behalf for Ohtani. "If you want to come win, that's better than money. I promise."

Scherzer came to the Rangers last season via trade from the New York Mets in a move that certainly worked out well for the veteran pitcher. He posted a 3.20 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in eight appearances and 45 innings for the team in the regular season and then won a World Series ring in the postseason.

Ohtani is a generational talent who is coming off an MVP season, but he has never been to the postseason.