    Max Scherzer Recruits Shohei Ohtani to Rangers: 'Money's Great, But Winning's Better'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 20, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Texas Rangers are reigning World Series champions, which is quite the sales pitch to any free agent.

    Including Shohei Ohtani.

    "Money's great, but winning's better," Max Scherzer said during an appearance on Foul Territory TV when asked to make a pitch on the Rangers' behalf for Ohtani. "If you want to come win, that's better than money. I promise."

    Scherzer came to the Rangers last season via trade from the New York Mets in a move that certainly worked out well for the veteran pitcher. He posted a 3.20 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in eight appearances and 45 innings for the team in the regular season and then won a World Series ring in the postseason.

    Ohtani is a generational talent who is coming off an MVP season, but he has never been to the postseason.

    Signing with the Rangers would be a quick way to change that, and his presence in the lineup would make them even more dangerous come October.

