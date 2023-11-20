Shams: Suns' Bradley Beal Has Dealt With Nerve Irritation in Back, Legs Amid Injury

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns veteran shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to miss at least the next three weeks with what the team has called a low back strain, but his injury reportedly goes deeper than that.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Monday, "I'm told an assortment of issues has caused Beal discomfort and tightness in his back and, at points since the initial injury in training camp, Beal has dealt with nerve irritation from his back down to his legs."

The Suns announced on Friday that Beal will be reevaluated in three weeks. He had missed the first seven games of the season but returned for a three-game stretch before being shut down once again. In his three appearances for Phoenix, he's averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

A three-time All-Star, Beal was acquired by the Suns in a blockbuster trade this offseason to form a high-powered Big Three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. However, injuries have hindered that from happening, as Booker has also missed eight games this season while dealing with ankle and calf injuries. He and Beal have yet to play in a game together. Durant is the team's lone constant, as he has not missed a game so far this year.

Beal was once one of the most consistent stars in terms of availability, but he has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. After playing in all 82 games in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns, he's appeared in 60 games or less in each of the last four seasons.