Lakers' LeBron James Says Son Bronny 'Almost There' After Return to USC for Warmups

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Bronny James continues working toward his debut for USC after partaking in pregame warmups for the first time before Sunday's 81-70 win over Brown.

"Today's game was the first game he got an opportunity to warm up with his team," Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters of his son. "So, he's almost there. ... He's almost there."

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while working out on the court in July. He remains a member of the USC team, and LeBron said on Nov. 6 his son intends to suit up once he passed a physical.

Trojans head coach Andy Enfield remains unsure when the 19-year-old will be fully cleared, though.

"He went through warmups with the team," he said of James' pregame involvement. "He's a big part of our program and our team. He's a terrific teammate. We look forward to hopefully one day getting him back on the court but when that day is, that's not my decision. We're going to patient and go through the process."

James was the most closely followed star in the 2023 recruiting class thanks to a mix of his family name and his individual exploits on the court. He was the No. 22 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings, and he has garnered some NBA draft buzz.

The hype around USC was especially strong because Enfield also signed Isaiah Collier, the top-ranked prep player in the country.