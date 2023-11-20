Dodgers Should Prioritize Dylan Cease Trade to Bolster Rotation Amid MLB Trade Rumors

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers, still reeling from a postseason appearance that saw them swept by the eventual National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks, appear poised to address the biggest question mark on their team: starting pitching.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that, "The Los Angeles Dodgers are in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox in an attempt to acquire ace Dylan Cease. The Dodgers badly need pitching help, and the White Sox badly need to rebuild their roster."

The Dodgers gave up 29 hits, nine home runs, and had a team ERA of 6.58. Pitching let them down exponentially against the D'backs and cost them an opportunity to turn another quality season into a World Series appearance.

Cease would be a great addition to the rotation, even if his 2023 was not particularly worth writing home about.

He followed up a Cy Young-worthy season in 2022 (2.20 ERA, 14-8 record) with an outing that reflected the team he played for. The White Sox were a disaster, limping through another season in which they did not live up to the talent level on the team, presumably leading to another rebuild.

Cease went 7-9 with a 1.42 WHIP and an ERA of 4.58.

At one point, it appeared as though he would be traded at the deadline but no team could make the deal.

It appears as though that wrong is about to be righted, with the Dodgers recognizing his skills and looking for him to bolster their roster.

Los Angeles has a great coaching staff that will, hopefully, help Cease rediscover the stuff that had him in the conversation with the best in the game at his position.

He will have the opportunity to play with leads, thanks to the Dodgers' explosive offensive, and may benefit strictly from a change in scenery.