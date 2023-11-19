MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Eye White Sox SP Dylan Cease amid Shohei Ohtani Buzz

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in negotiations to acquire pitcher Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Dodgers are determined to improve their starting pitching rotation this offseason, and the White Sox are willing to part with Cease as they embark on a roster retooling.

"I've made it very clear that the White Sox are willing to listen in on any of our players," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said.

Cease, 27, is coming off a disappointing 2023 that saw him compile a 7-9 record with a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. While he remained a prolific strikeout artist, fanning 214 batters in 177 innings, he consistently left balls out over the plate to get rocked. His hard-hit percentage of 41.6 was more than 10 percent higher than the previous season.

With two more years of team control remaining, Cease remains a valuable commodity but the asking price is likely far less than it was this time a year ago.

The Dodgers are expected to dip their toe into the water in nearly every high-profile pitching free agent. They've been regularly mentioned as a favorite to land two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, but he will not pitch again until the 2025 season.

It's a virtual certainty that the Dodgers will seek out another high-level ace, even if they're able to ink Ohtani. Money isn't an object to one of baseball's richest clubs and ownership groups, and the front office has done a nice job of ridding some unnecessary salary in recent offseasons.