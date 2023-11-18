X

NBA

    Bob Myers: Steph Curry 'Never Forced' Warriors Front Office to Make Trades, Signings

    zach bacharContributor INovember 18, 2023

    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Former Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers shot down rumors that superstar Stephen Curry forced the front office into certain decisions during his tenure with the team.

    "Steph Curry never forced anything. It's just not his nature," Myers said, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. "But did he want to be informed? Yeah, he deserves that. If anybody deserves it, it's him, amongst every athlete I've ever encountered."

    Myers currently serves as a basketball analyst for ESPN, appearing on NBA Countdown. In an appearance in October, he weighed in on the James Harden trade saga with his own perspective.

    This led to speculation that Myers often consulted with Curry on potential front-office moves.

    However, the former executive vehemently denied the rumors.

    "You might say there's no one more deserving of (knowing) what's going on in the organization than Steph Curry," Myers added, per Kawakami. "But if you know him, and I think a lot of the fans do … he's not a closet general manager."

    Myers was the architect of several elite Warriors squads, winning four championships with Curry. Their most recent title team in 2022 included Poole before he was traded.

    "But if people want to take a line from 'Countdown' and make it the reason why (Jordan) Poole got traded, you know, that's fine, whatever, they can do that if they want. That's not the reality of it," said Myers.