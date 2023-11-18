Michigan Fans Sweating OSU Game After Surviving Maryland Upset Bid Without Harbaugh

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Amid Jim Harbaugh's suspension for an off-campus scouting and sign-stealing scandal, acting head coach Sherrone Moore led the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines to a narrow 31-24 road win over the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, on Saturday.

With the victory, Michigan improved to 11-0 on the season and preserved a home rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State next weekend that will be for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and will be a battle of unbeatens provided OSU beats Minnesota on Saturday.

While the running game was a strength for Michigan as usual with star running back Blake Corum rushing for 94 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggled mightily, going just 12-of-23 for 141 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

The Wolverines raced out to a 23-3 lead in the first half thanks to two Corum rushing touchdowns, a fumble return touchdown and a safety off of a blocked punt, and it seemed as though the rout was on:

However, Maryland cut the deficit to 13 by halftime and kept things close in the second half, getting to within six points in the fourth quarter.

The Michigan defense stiffened and prevented the Terps from getting the tying or go-ahead score, but given how much the Wolverines struggled for long stretches of Saturday's game, fans expressed doubt on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the Wolverines' chances of beating OSU:

Harbaugh, who served a self-imposed three-game suspension to start the season due to alleged violations during the COVID-19 dead period, was suspended again for Michigan's final three games of the regular season.

Dating back to last season, former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions allegedly attended games and enlisted others to attend games of Big Ten teams and other potential Wolverines opponents for the purpose of filming the sidelines in an effort to decode signs.

Stalions resigned from his position at Michigan amid an investigation, and the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh as punishment.

Michigan initially appealed the suspension, but it reversed course and accepted the discipline on Thursday before firing linebackers coach Chris Partridge on Friday.

Per Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Partridge was fired for attempting to cover up evidence related to the alleged signal-stealing scheme, and sources also said a Michigan booster helped fund the operation.

Those factors led to Michigan declining to fight the Harbaugh suspension any further, and it means he will not be on the sidelines for next Saturday's edition of "The Game" between the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

That may give Ryan Day-led Ohio State an edge in the coaching department, although Moore has been perfect this season when filling in for Harbaugh.