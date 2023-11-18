X

    Michigan Fans Sweating OSU Game After Surviving Maryland Upset Bid Without Harbaugh

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 18, 2023

    Michigan linebacker Christian Boivin (40) recast with linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) after he blocked a punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. Michigan scored a safety on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Amid Jim Harbaugh's suspension for an off-campus scouting and sign-stealing scandal, acting head coach Sherrone Moore led the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines to a narrow 31-24 road win over the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, on Saturday.

    With the victory, Michigan improved to 11-0 on the season and preserved a home rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State next weekend that will be for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and will be a battle of unbeatens provided OSU beats Minnesota on Saturday.

    Michigan Football @UMichFootball

    HISTORY MADE<br><br>Michigan becomes the first football team to reach 1,000 wins! 〽️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winningest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winningest</a> | <a href="https://t.co/onjtBuJak1">https://t.co/onjtBuJak1</a> <a href="https://t.co/QMI8GhNwjH">pic.twitter.com/QMI8GhNwjH</a>

    While the running game was a strength for Michigan as usual with star running back Blake Corum rushing for 94 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggled mightily, going just 12-of-23 for 141 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

    The Wolverines raced out to a 23-3 lead in the first half thanks to two Corum rushing touchdowns, a fumble return touchdown and a safety off of a blocked punt, and it seemed as though the rout was on:

    Michigan Football @UMichFootball

    The 50th rushing TD in Blake's career! <a href="https://t.co/wqfHYXGj79">pic.twitter.com/wqfHYXGj79</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    SCOOP N SCORE <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> defense adds on another TD <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sponsoredby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sponsoredby</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Wendys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wendys</a> <a href="https://t.co/VZrAoMXSsc">pic.twitter.com/VZrAoMXSsc</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    BLOCK AND A SAFETY<a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> is hungry out there today 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sponsoredby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sponsoredby</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Wendys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wendys</a> <a href="https://t.co/aaVlAUZS99">pic.twitter.com/aaVlAUZS99</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Another drive, another Blake Corum TD 〽️✅<a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> is running away with it in the first half <a href="https://t.co/eZlXcOVMrI">pic.twitter.com/eZlXcOVMrI</a>

    However, Maryland cut the deficit to 13 by halftime and kept things close in the second half, getting to within six points in the fourth quarter.

    The Michigan defense stiffened and prevented the Terps from getting the tying or go-ahead score, but given how much the Wolverines struggled for long stretches of Saturday's game, fans expressed doubt on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the Wolverines' chances of beating OSU:

    MotownMarcinGB @MarcAPerna

    There is no way Michigan is beating Ohio State next week if they play anything similar offensively to these last two weeks unless they run the hell out of the football so well that it's almost unbelievable. The offense and JJ are in absolute funk

    toru @michaeltaxson

    if Michigan is struggling against Maryland like this I can't see them beating OSU at all

    MGo🫘 @MJoeBean

    You have now lost your starting WR, starting LB, and back up RT/LT this game alone. This has been about the worst possible outcome that a Michigan team could have going into OSU game.

    Scotty 🅿️ @scottschwiet

    OSU pass rush gonna wreck havoc on Michigan next week if they keep blocking like this

    MSU Lantern (Urban Apologist) @gogreen517

    This Maryland game is helping OSU more than anything. Exposing the vulnerability holes in Michigan's secondary. OSU taking notes.

    Shoresy @DCoda1

    Get OSU +6 vs Michigan while you can

    Nick Kafkalas (Calf-callous) @IronGreek_jr

    How many consecutive 3 and outs for Michigan now? This team won't beat OSU next week playing like this. If the coaches refuse to throw like against PSU they will be so easy to beat because they just don't bully teams this year. They were more air raid earlier in the year.

    blessing ✨ @_iamtetee

    lol yeah OSU gone whoop the mess out of Michigan man

    Daenerys @hiiii_steph

    this team is not beating Ohio State without Harbaugh lol

    Harbaugh, who served a self-imposed three-game suspension to start the season due to alleged violations during the COVID-19 dead period, was suspended again for Michigan's final three games of the regular season.

    Dating back to last season, former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions allegedly attended games and enlisted others to attend games of Big Ten teams and other potential Wolverines opponents for the purpose of filming the sidelines in an effort to decode signs.

    Stalions resigned from his position at Michigan amid an investigation, and the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh as punishment.

    Michigan initially appealed the suspension, but it reversed course and accepted the discipline on Thursday before firing linebackers coach Chris Partridge on Friday.

    Per Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Partridge was fired for attempting to cover up evidence related to the alleged signal-stealing scheme, and sources also said a Michigan booster helped fund the operation.

    Those factors led to Michigan declining to fight the Harbaugh suspension any further, and it means he will not be on the sidelines for next Saturday's edition of "The Game" between the Wolverines and Buckeyes.

    That may give Ryan Day-led Ohio State an edge in the coaching department, although Moore has been perfect this season when filling in for Harbaugh.

    If the Wolverines manage to beat OSU for a third consecutive season, Harbaugh will be eligible to return for the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff should Michigan qualify.