Yankees News: Jake Bauers Traded to Brewers for Jace Avina, Brian Sanchez

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have traded outfielder Jake Bauers to the Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

The Yankees received minor league outfielders Jace Avina and Brian Sanchez in return.

Bauers slashed .202/.279/.413 while hitting 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 84 games as a call-up in place of an injured Anthony Rizzo for the Yankees last season.

The Brewers will mark his fifth team in as many MLB seasons. Bauers has also played in Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Seattle.

Avina is the No. 29 ranked prospect in the Brewers' system, per MLB.com.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.