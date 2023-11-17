Video: Diamondbacks Announce 'Refreshed and Recharged' Jerseys for 2024 MLB Season

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

One perk from winning the National League pennant is it's easier to tweak your look a little bit, as the Arizona Diamondbacks are doing with their jerseys in 2024.

The Diamondbacks offered a look at their "refreshed and recharged" new-look jerseys they will be wearing throughout next season.

The traditional home jersey will be primarily off-white, with the classic "A" logo in red and teal on the left side and a snakehead on the right sleeve.

The Diamondbacks' primary road jersey will be a traditional gray that features the city name in sharp red lettering across the chest and snakehead on the left sleeve. The cap is black with a red brim and the snake "D" logo.

Arizona is incorporating two alternate jerseys—one black and one red—into its rotation. The black jersey has been used by the franchise since its second season in 1999. This one will include teal piping and the red "A" logo on the chest.

The alternate red jerseys feature the Diamondbacks name in black lettering embroidered on the chest and player numbers in teal coloring. This marks the first notable uniform change for the franchise since the 2017 season.

It's a smart move for the Diamondbacks to keep drumming up interest in the team going into 2024. They went five consecutive seasons without a postseason appearance from 2018 to '22, including three straight losing years, prior to last season.

Despite having the fewest wins (84) of any team in the playoff field, the Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies to reach the World Series for the second time in franchise history.

Even though the D-Backs' quest for a title ended with a loss to the Texas Rangers in the Fall Classic, their stock is skyrocketing right now.

Corbin Carroll was the unanimous choice for NL Rookie of the Year and finished fifth in NL MVP voting. Zac Gallen was third in NL Cy Young voting.