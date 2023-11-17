MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Discussed in Talks with 'Multiple Teams'

John Fisher/Getty Images

If the Milwaukee Brewers are going into a rebuilding phase, Brandon Woodruff seems like one of the first trade dominoes that could fall this offseason.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Brewers have had trade talks with "multiple teams" about the two-time All-Star pitcher.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Nov. 9 that Milwaukee is "open to moving virtually any player on its roster."

The front office got an early start during the hot-stove season by sending Mark Canha, who had an $11.5 million team option for next season, to the Detroit Tigers for pitching prospect Blake Holub.

Woodruff is a fascinating trade candidate because no one has any idea at this point if he will be able to pitch next season. He had surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder on Oct. 13 that the Brewers said could keep him out for all of 2024.

Morosi did note teams see value in having Woodruff for the second half of next season, which would seem to indicate some level of confidence he will be able to return at some point.

The 2024 season will also be Woodruff's final year of arbitration. Anthony Franco and Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors projected him to make $11.6 million.

If Woodruff is able to pitch most of the second half, that salary could end up being a bargain based on his track record of success. The 30-year-old had a 2.28 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 74 strikeouts over 67 innings in 11 starts last season.

Since moving to the starting rotation full-time in 2019, Woodruff has the third-best ERA in MLB (2.93), eighth-most strikeouts per nine innings (10.72) and is tied for 13th in FanGraphs wins above replacement (15.1) among all pitchers who have thrown at least 550 innings.