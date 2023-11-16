MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees, Mets Among Teams Eyeing Rays OF Manuel Margot

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Manuel Margot could be suiting up in New York next year.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the New York Yankees and New York Mets are both interested in acquiring the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder via trade this offseason.

Sherman noted there are "at least five teams" interested in Margot, who is "definitely" expected to be traded before the 2024 campaign.

The report explained that Tampa Bay is financially motivated to move on from Margot considering he is set to be the team's highest-paid position player in 2024 at $10 million. His contract also features a $12 million option or $2 million buyout for 2025.

Considering the Rays already have Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and José Siri in the outfield, they could trade Margot and still compete in the American League East.

Sherman noted the 29-year-old could be a backup plan for the Yankees if they do not end up with Cody Bellinger or Kevin Kiermaier this offseason. As for the Mets, they could use some depth behind Starling Marte after he played just 86 games last season.

Margot started his career on the San Diego Padres and has been with the Rays since the start of the 2020 campaign.

He slashed .264/.310/.376 with four home runs, 38 RBI and nine stolen bases in 99 games last season. Durability could be something of a concern, as he played 89 games in 2022 and 125 games in 2021.

The outfielder isn't someone who is going to single-handedly alter the trajectory of the Yankees, Mets or any other team that lands him this offseason, but he does provide a depth piece in the outfield who brings speed to the basepaths and occasional power to the plate.

He has three seasons with double-digit home run totals and five with double-digit steal totals.