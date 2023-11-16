MLB Rumors: Oakland A's Move to Las Vegas Approved by MLB Owners After Fans' Protests

MLB Rumors: Oakland A's Move to Las Vegas Approved by MLB Owners After Fans' ProtestsNovember 16, 2023
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
The Oakland Athletics are one step closer to leaving their hometown for the past 55 years and relocating to Las Vegas.
Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB owners unanimously voted to approve the A's move amid season-long fan protests in Oakland and ongoing legal issues regarding the site of a new stadium in Vegas.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
