MLB Trade Rumors: Cubs 'a Fit' for Mets' Pete Alonso in Deal with Christopher Morel

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

If the Chicago Cubs are looking for more stable production at first base in 2024, New York Mets star Pete Alonso could be a trade target for the organization.

Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Cubs are considered a potential fit for Alonso with Christopher Morel being the centerpiece of a deal if the Mets decide to trade the three-time All-Star.

Alonso's status figures to be carefully monitored by clubs throughout the offseason. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters at the general managers meetings last week they are planning to have the star first baseman back in 2024.

"We're fortunate to have him," Stearns said. "I'm looking forward to watching him play this season, and I'm not going to predict the future."

The future Stearns was referring to related to a potential contract extension for Alonso. He is entering his final season of arbitration with a projected salary of $22 million.

Stearns, who is entering his first full season running the Mets' front office, has some big decisions to make about the direction he wants to take the franchise.

Max Scherzer told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal in August after he waived his no-trade clause to accept a deal to the Texas Rangers that then-Mets general manager Billy Eppler told him their "vision" was on 2025 and beyond.

Eppler stepped down at the end of the season, so it's possible those plans might have changed. It's also plausible that the Mets could still try to build more for 2025 and beyond, while considering Alonso a core player they want to keep long-term.

The Cubs seem like one of the teams ready to make at least one big move for a star player this offseason. They've already been cited as a potential landing spot for Shohei Ohtani.

Chicago has a lot of talent in their farm system to trade from if it wants to make a deal for a player of Alonso's caliber.

Morel on his own wouldn't be enough to get the Mets to sign off on a deal for Alonso. The 24-year-old is almost like an off-brand version of Alonso. He's got a similar power profile, but strikes out more and walks less than Alonso.

In 767 at-bats over 220 career games, Morel has a .241/.311/.471 slash line with 42 homers and 270 strikeouts.