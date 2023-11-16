MLB Rumors: Cubs 'More Likely to Sign' Shohei Ohtani Than Cody Bellinger to Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Having already signed Craig Counsell to a historic managerial contract, the Chicago Cubs appear ready to go big in free agency for the first time in years.

Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Cubs are seen as "more likely to sign" Shohei Ohtani than bring back Cody Bellinger.

One source told Rogers that Bellinger is "as good as gone" after spending the 2023 season in Chicago.

Bellinger's market could be one of the most difficult to figure out. On the surface, a 28-year-old former NL MVP coming off a 20-20 season would seem likely to command whatever deal he wants.

But even with a successful 2023 campaign under his belt, Bellinger has been a below-average hitter with a 95 OPS+ in the four seasons since he was named NL MVP in 2019.

Bellinger also ranked in the 27th percentile in barrel rate and 22nd percentile in average exit velocity last season. He hit well by dramatically reducing his strikeout rate from 26.9 percent in 2021 and 27.3 percent in 2022 to 15.3 percent.

Sacrificing power for contact worked well for Bellinger last season, but will he be able to keep up that trend going forward? This doesn't even factor in the injuries that limited his performance in 2021 and 2022, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to non-tender him last offseason.

Ohtani is, by far, the best hitter available this offseason. The Cubs are a marquee franchise in Major League Baseball that should be involved in talks with his representatives until a final decision is made.

Rogers noted the Cubs pursued Ohtani when he was first deciding which MLB team to play for in the winter of 2017. They were among the seven finalists for the Japanese superstar before he signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Cubs already have a promising nucleus with players like Justin Steele, Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ in place. Top prospects Pete Crow-Armstrong, Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara should be in the big leagues at some point in 2024.

Adding Ohtani to that group would make the Cubs one of the most formidable teams in MLB. This is a formula the team previously used to great success when they signed Jon Lester and Jason Heyward to fill out a roster loaded with young talent that went on to win the 2016 World Series.

Ohtani is at a different level than Lester or Heyward were back then. He's almost certainly going to be named AL MVP for the second time in three years when the award is handed out on Thursday night.