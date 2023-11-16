X

NBA

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Excite NBA Fans After Win vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers Without Brown

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 16, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 15: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics is guarded by Danuel House Jr. #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarterat the Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics were without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porziņģis on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. But Jayson Tatum had it covered.

    The Celtics superstar had another strong effort in a season already full of them, putting up 29 points, eight boards and six assists in Boston's 117-107 win over the Sixers.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    White ➡️ Tatum for the CLUTCH three! <a href="https://t.co/CP7jYggeKD">pic.twitter.com/CP7jYggeKD</a>

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    The steal, Tatum runs the floor, get the foul, get the bucket 🔥🔥🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DifferentHere?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DifferentHere</a><br><br>Stream it 📲<a href="https://t.co/QynkWWBPgj">https://t.co/QynkWWBPgj</a> <a href="https://t.co/GEMSwln725">pic.twitter.com/GEMSwln725</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Tough bucket Tatum 💪<br><br>Sixers-Celtics is a close one on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/vqtv1KiWly">pic.twitter.com/vqtv1KiWly</a>

    He was aided by Derrick White's 27 points and Jrue Holiday's double-double (18 points, 10 boards), while Philly got an uncharacteristically muted performance from Joel Embiid (20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, minus-23) in the loss.

    Perhaps being on the second half of a back-to-back and a hip injury that had the big man questionable before the game led to a ho-hum performance.

    Regardless, the victory moved the Celtics to 9-2 on the season and alone atop the Eastern Conference standings. It also evened the season series after the Sixers (8-3) beat Boston last week.

    So it was a pretty big win, even this early in the season, and NBA fans and pundits alike were impressed by Tatum's performance:

    Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

    It's crazy to see how good Tatum is managing the game in crunch time now compared to a few years ago. Smart saying everyone knows the Jays won't pass the ball was just 2 years ago. Now Tatum is reading the floor and executing at an MVP level in the clutch.

    AllTHINGSBOSTON @CELTICSVSREFS

    Jayson Tatum is the MVP

    ‏ً @FanMahome

    TATUM DAGGERS IN PHILLY WHERE HAVE I SEEN THAT LMAOOO

    CelticsNation (8-2) (1-0 IST) @CookedByCeltics

    JAYSON TATUM DAGGER<br><br>THE MAYOR OF PHILADELPHIA IS BACK

    Chuck'd Qriss @iamqriss

    Jason Tatum is such a superstar

    Picasso @PicassoGQ

    Jayson Tatum cooking Philly right now. No Jaylen Brown, no Kristaps Porzingis - no problem.

    Lil.Bell 😈 @____Kameron

    TATUM THE 1‼️‼️‼️

    Gucci @C_Munoz1017

    Tatum been terrorizing the Sixers since his rookie yr😂

    isabelle @zisabellee

    Tatum &amp; White showing up when it matters the most.

    Matthew Hill @MusicalMrH

    I'm tired of watching Jayson Tatum rip out the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> hearts every game. Respect his game, but good lord can we find a way to stop him, please? Sheesh.

    Tatum is developing a habit for torturing the Sixers in big games. His 51 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Philly last season ended the 76ers' season and still haunts the city.

    But while Tatum put Philly away on Wednesday, it was Boston's role players who gave him the chance to do so. The Celtics finished 18-of-50 from three, with seven different players hitting from beyond the arc. Al Horford again defended Embiid admirably and kept him off the free-throw line (only four attempts from the charity stripe for the defending MVP).

    The Celtics needed a strong night from Tatum and a few of the "others" to have big performances to overcome the absence of Brown and Porziņģis. They got both.