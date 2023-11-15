X

    Michigan OC Sherrone Moore Apologized to Family for Profanity in PSU Postgame Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2023

    UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Michigan Wolverines Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore shows emotion after getting the victory as acting head coach during the postgame interview after the College Football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions on November 11, 2023, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who is serving as the team's interim head coach while Jim Harbaugh serves another suspension this season, offered a passionate but profanity-laden postgame interview after the Wolverines beat Penn State on Saturday, 24-15.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "Coach Harbaugh... I love the sh*t out of you, man. I did this for you."<br><br>Michigan's interim HC Sherrone Moore was in tears after his first W 🥹 <a href="https://t.co/UiyGXvF0KH">pic.twitter.com/UiyGXvF0KH</a>

    He told reporters on Wednesday that he had to apologize to both his mother and grandmother for the language he used during his passionate speech:

    Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press @RealTonyGarcia

    Sherrone Moore clarifies he didn't just apologize to his mother after postgame profanity-laden speech, but his grandmother: "It was a lot bigger than just that moment." <a href="https://t.co/V8Mqs8ETlH">pic.twitter.com/V8Mqs8ETlH</a>

    Moore may be called upon to be the head coach for two more games unless a temporary restraining order allows him to coach. Michigan has matchups against Maryland and hated rival Ohio State to close the season.

    The Wolverines are currently 10-0 and ranked third in the College Football Playoff Rankings behind Georgia and Ohio State. The meeting against the Buckeyes will almost assuredly decide which school reaches the Playoff.

