Michigan OC Sherrone Moore Apologized to Family for Profanity in PSU Postgame Video

Michigan OC Sherrone Moore Apologized to Family for Profanity in PSU Postgame VideoNovember 15, 2023
Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who is serving as the team's interim head coach while Jim Harbaugh serves another suspension this season, offered a passionate but profanity-laden postgame interview after the Wolverines beat Penn State on Saturday, 24-15.
He told reporters on Wednesday that he had to apologize to both his mother and grandmother for the language he used during his passionate speech:
Moore may be called upon to be the head coach for two more games unless a temporary restraining order allows him to coach. Michigan has matchups against Maryland and hated rival Ohio State to close the season.
The Wolverines are currently 10-0 and ranked third in the College Football Playoff Rankings behind Georgia and Ohio State. The meeting against the Buckeyes will almost assuredly decide which school reaches the Playoff.