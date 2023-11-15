Michigan OC Sherrone Moore Apologized to Family for Profanity in PSU Postgame Video

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who is serving as the team's interim head coach while Jim Harbaugh serves another suspension this season, offered a passionate but profanity-laden postgame interview after the Wolverines beat Penn State on Saturday, 24-15.

He told reporters on Wednesday that he had to apologize to both his mother and grandmother for the language he used during his passionate speech:

Moore may be called upon to be the head coach for two more games unless a temporary restraining order allows him to coach. Michigan has matchups against Maryland and hated rival Ohio State to close the season.