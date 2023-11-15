MLB Reportedly Proposes Rule Change to Shorten Pitch Clock With Runners on Base

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A new wrinkle to the pitch clock could be coming to MLB for the 2024 season and beyond.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB's competition committee is "weighing a proposal that would reduce the pitch clock with runners on base from 20 seconds to 18 next season."

The competition committee is also reportedly considering a proposal to reduce mound visits from five per game to four. The committee consists of six members representing teams, four players and one umpire.

Passan added that the reduced clock would be "aiming to reverse a late-season trend that saw the average time of game increase by seven minutes." There reportedly would be no change to the 15-second pitch clock without runners on base.

However, Passan noted that players "have voiced concerns regarding the reduction of the clock" due to the injuries pitchers sustained throughout the 2023 season. Still, MLB has "pushed back" on the notion that those injuries were caused by the sped-up pace of play.

Multiple pitchers who are familiar with the discussions by the competition committee told Passan they would be "more open to a reduction of the clock with runners on base if it were countered with a longer clock with the bases empty." Unfortunately, there are no indications that the 15-second clock will be changing anytime soon.