Heisman Watch 2023: Top Contenders in Race for College Football's Biggest Honor

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Bo Nix saved his best for last.

Oregon's senior quarterback is in the midst of the best season of his career, with 3135 yards, 29 touchdowns to two interceptions, and the third-best QBR in the nation at 87.3.

His rating (184.7) is his highest, too.

Moreover, the Ducks sit second in the Pac-12 at 6-1 and should the team win out, could have a chance to play in the College Football Playoffs.



And he is already receiving award considerations.



Head coach Dan Lanning told ESPN's Paolo Uggetti about the changes Nix has made to his own game that have helped him establish himself as a favorite to take home college football's most prestigious individual honor.



"There's probably not a more self-aware person in the world than Bo Nix. And he knows his strengths, he knows his weaknesses, he can identify his thoughts. He's out there and is able to lead and communicate with other players on our team."

The fifth-year player's ability to identify elements of his game that are not working, and willingness to work with the coaching staff to change them, have him playing elite-level football.



Arguably the best quarterbacking in all of college football, even.

