B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 12

In a matter of weeks, the College Football Playoff will be filled and final, a Heisman will be handed out and the bowl season will be taking shape.

Let's cut to the chase; the season is moving entirely too quickly.

We've said if before and we'll say it again; savor every week while you can. When it comes to Locks of the Week, we'll savor every win regardless of circumstance. In Week 11, we won four and lost five.

We had a few blowouts on both sides, although we're not particularly fond of the final result. For the year, we're now 53-51-2. It's time to gain some separation between the wins and losses.

Before we do just that, here's what went right (and wrong) with the previous week.

The Good: UCF (+2.5) vs. Oklahoma State: This one was over in about seven minutes. Central Florida absolutely destroyed Oklahoma State, and we really didn't have to sweat this one after the first quarter.

The Bad: Wisconsin (-10) vs. Northwestern: Well, this might be the worst pick of the year. Wisconsin fell behind early, stayed behind and lost by a lot. I want to apologize to my family and friends and all of you for this one.

With that, here are the selections.