WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Nov. 14

1 of 2

The controversy over cheating distracted Andre Chase throughout this contest. Duke Hudson could only protect him so long before Chase fell to Bada Bing Bada Boom.



It is a shame that NXT is already moving off Chase U as NXT tag team champions. The hot potato of the titles is not helping solidify a division that feels decidedly uneven as of late.



The story was clear to protect Chase U in the loss. The Professor feeds off the crowd, only to find that they had turned against him. This allowed Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo to focus on Chase as the weak link.



It was a fine match but far from what the two teams delivered at Halloween Havoc. The story is the bigger focus to the point that The Family's win almost felt overshadowed. Hopefully, the payoff is worth the deflating contest.



Result

The Family def. Chase U by pinfall to become the new NXT tag team champions.



Grade

C-

Notable Moments