WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Nov. 14
For the November 14 episode, Chase U would highlight an important night for WWE NXT that would also include more Iron Survivor Qualifiers and Wes Lee's return match.
Andre Chase and Duke Hudson would defend the NXT Tag Team Championships for the first time, fighting the former champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Could they shut out the drama and prove themselves as champions?
Following Tiffany Stratton and Dijak, who qualified last week, Roxanne Perez would face Lash Legend while Trick Williams battled Joe Coffey. Trick has his own drama with Carmelo Hayes to manage to focus on his title aspirations.
Baron Corbin hoped to ruin Lee's return NXT match. Noam Dar invited Alpha Academy to "Supernova Sessions", hoping to cause more issues between Otis and Chad Gable. Lyra Valkyria and Xia Li would meet in a Warriors Tea Ceremony.
This show continued NXT's push toward Deadline, the final big NXT event in 2023.
NXT Tag Championships: Chase U (c) vs. The Family
- Chase advised that he was cooperating with the ongoing investigation of Chase U. Vic Joseph said it was worse than the Jim Harbaugh Michigan situation.
- The Chase U student section did not support The Professor throughout the match. They slowly walked out on the contest.
- Hudson saved Chase from a double-team finisher, but as Chase tried to roll up Stacks, The Underboss sat down on him for a near-fall.
- Jacy Jayne seemed genuinely distraught about the Chase U loss and stood with the others in the ring afterward in support.
- Backstage, The Family laid out a warning to the tag team division with a new woman speaking for them, promising a celebration next week.
The controversy over cheating distracted Andre Chase throughout this contest. Duke Hudson could only protect him so long before Chase fell to Bada Bing Bada Boom.
It is a shame that NXT is already moving off Chase U as NXT tag team champions. The hot potato of the titles is not helping solidify a division that feels decidedly uneven as of late.
The story was clear to protect Chase U in the loss. The Professor feeds off the crowd, only to find that they had turned against him. This allowed Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo to focus on Chase as the weak link.
It was a fine match but far from what the two teams delivered at Halloween Havoc. The story is the bigger focus to the point that The Family's win almost felt overshadowed. Hopefully, the payoff is worth the deflating contest.
Result
The Family def. Chase U by pinfall to become the new NXT tag team champions.
Grade
C-
Notable Moments
Chad Gable Challenges Noam Dar on "Supernova Sessions"/Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend
- Dar had his Heritage Cup chained up to protect it.
- Otis flirted with Legend, who was not feeling his vibrations.
- The referee threw Meta-Four out of ringside for the match, leaving Legend to fight fair. Jakara Jackson returned to distract the referee late.
Alpha Academy tricked Noam Dar on "Supernova Sessions" into agreeing to a Heritage Cup match next week against Chad Gable.
Lash Legend used her strength to control Roxanne Perez, but The Prodigy had a counter to her opponent's best offense. Kiana James though caught the arm of Perez in the corner, setting her up to take a big boot and powerbomb for the loss.
Meta-Four vs. Alpha Academy is a wonderful dynamic. The stables have compatible humor that had the crowd popping throughout. Gable vs. Dar is going to be must-see grappling next week.
Legend has absolutely improved since her rebrand with Meta-Four, but is she ready for the Iron Survivor Challenge? That's uncertain. The match with Perez was okay at best.
Losing Perez for Iron Survivor could severely affect the quality. If there was going to be a surprise competitor in the match, Fallon Henley last week would have been more interesting.
Result
Legend def. Perez by pinfall to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge.
Grade
D+
Notable Moments