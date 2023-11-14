Pelicans' Willie Green Won't Coach In-Season Tournament Game vs. Mavs Due to Illness

Derick Hingle/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without head coach Willie Green for Tuesday's in-season tournament game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Pelicans announced Green will not be on the sidelines because of a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach James Borrego will be the head coach for Tuesday's contest.

This is Green's third season as the head coach of the Pelicans, who are attempting to return to the playoffs after missing out in 2022-23. New Orleans was in the playoffs in Green's first season in 2021-22 and even challenged the Phoenix Suns in the first round, but injuries and inconsistency prevented it from returning last season.

New Orleans is off to a 4-6 start and enters Tuesday's contest on a five-game losing streak.

Zion Williamson turned heads recently when he told reporters, "Last year, we had a team meeting and we brought up some things I can do better, especially with buying into the program. Right now, it's tough. I'm taking a little bit of a backseat right now. I'm trusting the process. I'm trying my best to buy in right now."

Tuesday is an opportunity to bounce back against the same Mavericks team that just defeated the Pelicans 136-124 in Sunday's matchup.

The Pelicans can at least take solace knowing Borrego has experience as a head coach from his time with the Charlotte Hornets. He led Charlotte for four seasons from 2018-19 through 2021-22 and finished with a 138-163 record.