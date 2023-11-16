College Football Picks: Week 12 Predictions for Every Game

2 of 8

Wake Forest (4-6) at No. 20 Notre Dame (7-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

Although a seventh loss wouldn't totally remove Wake Forest from the hunt for bowl eligibility—thanks, APR scores!—the Demon Deacons should be playing with some desperation in South Bend. The problem is Notre Dame's sturdy defense is likely to silence a Wake offense that hasn't cracked 21 points since mid-September.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 13

Appalachian State (6-4) at No. 18 James Madison (10-0), 2 p.m. ET

Last weekend, App State impressively smacked Georgia State 42-14. Oddly enough, that was the exact score of JMU's recent triumph over Georgia State. James Madison is the clear favorite, but App State deserves to be taken more seriously than I would've said a month ago.

Prediction: James Madison 34, Appalachian State 24

No. 17 Tulane (9-1) at Florida Atlantic (4-6), Noon ET

Tulane continues to live dangerously, so the teams' records don't feel important right now. I'm inclined to believe FAU's inefficient offense—one ranked 104th in yards per play—won't be able to score enough to spring an upset. But I don't really trust Tulane to win easily, either.

Prediction: Tulane 24, Florida Atlantic 16

No. 16 Utah (7-3) at No. 19 Arizona (7-3), 2:30 p.m. ET

As feisty as Utah had been defensively this season, the performance has dipped noticeably. Yes, that's a function of competition; USC, Oregon and Washington all topped six-plus yards per play. However, Utah only defeated USC because of its horrid defense. Arizona's surging offense is a tough matchup for Utah right now.