Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Will Attend Court Hearing Over Big Ten Suspension

Jim Harbaugh plans on speaking in front of a judge Friday as Michigan attempts to get a temporary restraining order on Big Ten's suspension of the Wolverines coach.

"I'm going to talk on Friday," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "I'm just looking forward to that opportunity—due process. I'm not looking for special treatment, not looking for a popularity contest, just looking for the merit of what the case is."

The Big Ten banned Harbaugh from coaching on game days Friday amid allegations former assistant coach Connor Stalions ran an organized sign-stealing operation. Harbaugh is allowed to coach during the week under terms of the suspension, which came under pressure from Big Ten schools to take action.

