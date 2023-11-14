Sean McDermott: Bills Need 'Consistent Level of Production' After Ken Dorsey Firing

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

After a disappointing 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills made a significant change by firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott explained the decision while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, saying the team is hoping to achieve a sense of stability under new interim OC Joe Brady.

"We've got to find that confidence, we've got to find that energy, we've got to find that consistent level of production," McDermott said, per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper.

Dorsey was fired after the Bills offense committed a season-high four turnovers in Monday's loss. Star quarterback Josh Allen had two interceptions and a fumble and now leads the NFL with 11 picks and 13 turnovers. McDermott said he feels Allen is "not where we'd like him to be," but he believes Brady can get him back to that level.

Buffalo (5-5) is 2-4 since its Week 4 48-20 blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins. The team has not scored 25 points in a game since that win.