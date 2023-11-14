Michael Carter Released by Jets in 3rd NFL Season Following Trade Deadline Rumors

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets have released running back Michael Carter after three seasons, the franchise announced Tuesday.

New York's decision to cut ties with Carter comes after he was included in trade rumors leading up to the Oct. 31 deadline.

On Oct. 29, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday that Carter had generated more trade interest than veteran running back Dalvin Cook ahead of the deadline.

"A guy like Dalvin Cook, you'd think that everybody would be calling for him, they're not," Glazer said at the time. "They're more calling for Michael Carter than Dalvin Cook."

The Jets selected Carter in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of North Carolina.

The 24-year-old had an impressive rookie season, rushing for 639 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games, in addition to catching 36 passes for 325 yards.

However, Carter's production has declined in each season since. During the 2022 campaign, he rushed for 402 yards and three scores in 16 games, in addition to catching 41 passes for 288 yards.

Through nine games with Gang Green in 2023, Carter rushed for just 38 yards and caught 15 passes for 68 yards.

While Carter will now be looking for a new home, the Jets will continue to rely on Breece Hall and Cook out of the backfield. Hall has rushed for 521 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, in addition to catching 26 passes for 246 yards and one score.