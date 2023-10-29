NFL Trade Rumors: Jets' Michael Carter Getting More Interest Than Dalvin Cook

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While there has been some buzz around New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook being a potential trade deadline candidate, it appears a different Jets running back may be more in demand.

In an appearance on Fox NFL Sunday, Jay Glazer reported that the interest in Cook is not as high around the league as previously anticipated and the interest has been more focused on Michael Carter.

"A guy like Dalvin Cook, you'd think that everybody would be calling for him, they're not," Glazer said. "They're more calling for Michael Carter than Dalvin Cook."

The Jets have had limited production from both tailbacks this season, with Cook having 109 yards and Carter having only 36 yards, but Cook's background should make him much more valuable to a contending team.

Cook has amassed 6,102 yards in his career and has scored 47 touchdowns. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons heading into 2023 and is a four-time Pro Bowler. While this shows what Cook is capable of on the field, the wear and tear but on his body makes the lack of production look more concerning and portrays him as a tailback who is potentially on the decline.

Carter, on the other hand, has 1,077 yards with seven touchdowns so far in his career and the 24-year-old's lack of production can be tied more to a reduced role in a rushing offense that has ranked in the bottom half of the league thus far in 2023.

The young runner still has averaged 6.0 yards per carry over a small sample size this year, while Cook is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry.