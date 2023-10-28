Ravens Rumors: Baltimore Eyeing RB Help at 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Michael Owens/Getty Images

With the NFL Trade Deadline quickly approaching, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to solidify some offensive depth.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Ravens are looking to "add a running back" at the trade deadline. This move is not necessarily surprising, considering that starting running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with an Achilles injury suffered in Week 1 and Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have both been banged up at various points this season.

The Ravens currently rank second in the NFL in rushing, but quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team in individual yards with 363. Edwards is next on the team 346 yards and Hill follows him with 196 yards.

How much the team would be willing to give up could determine the caliber of player the Ravens get in return, should a deal come to fruition.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is off the market, but Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry appears to be on the table. New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook and Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be other options to target at a cheaper rate.