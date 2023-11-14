MLB Trade Rumors: Rays' Tyler Glasnow 'Widely Expected' to Be Moved During Offseason

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Tyler Glasnow's time with the Tampa Bay Rays could come to an end this winter.

The Rays are "widely expected" to trade Glasnow this offseason, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. He's due $25 million in 2024 before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Rays enter 2024 with an estimated payroll of $126 million, which would be a club record, according to FanGraphs. Tampa Bay has never had a payroll higher than $84 million, so it's no surprise the club could part ways with Glasnow.

Glasnow has spent the last five and a half years of his career in Tampa Bay, though he underwent a hybrid Tommy John/internal brace procedure to repair his right elbow in August 2021 and appeared in just two games during the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old had a solid 2023 campaign for the Rays despite missing time with a strained left oblique, posting a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 120 innings.

In 71 career starts with the Rays, Glasnow is 27-16 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 526 strikeouts in 388.1 innings.

The asking price for Glasnow, who began his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, will likely be high as he's an effective starter who can lead a rotation.

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, Glasnow's market "will be robust" and interested teams could include the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves as they are seeking top-of-the-rotation starters.