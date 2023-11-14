Pete Alonso Rumors: Mets Open to Calls, Not 'Chasing' Trade amid Contract Talks

Pete Alonso Rumors: Mets Open to Calls, Not 'Chasing' Trade amid Contract TalksNovember 14, 2023
Adam Hunger/Getty Images
The New York Mets are reportedly open to trading first baseman Pete Alonso amid a stalling out in contract extension negotiations.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Mets are not "chasing" a trade but will listen to offers for the slugger. Alonso can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.