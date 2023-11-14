X

    Pete Alonso Rumors: Mets Open to Calls, Not 'Chasing' Trade amid Contract Talks

    Tyler Conway, Featured Columnist IV, November 14, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on September 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
    Adam Hunger/Getty Images

    The New York Mets are reportedly open to trading first baseman Pete Alonso amid a stalling out in contract extension negotiations.

    Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Mets are not "chasing" a trade but will listen to offers for the slugger. Alonso can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season.

